Gloria A. Licastro, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, at the age of 98.



Born on July 5, 1921, Gloria was the daughter of the late Philip and Catherine Licastro. Gloria grew up in Rochester, N.Y., graduated from the University of Rochester in 1943 ,and then went to work at Eastman Kodak as a secretary in the engineering department for the next 38 years. She retired to Florida in 1988.



Gloria was an avid reader, always did the New York Times crossword puzzles and loved to travel. The only places she never got to were Australia, Hawaii and China. She loved meeting and learning all about the different people and cultures within the different countries to which she traveled.



Gloria credited her father as the most influential person in her life. He was a labor organizer and she was very proud of his hard work and contributions to society.



Gloria was very active in the Charlotte County community. She served on many boards either as a charter member or as president of a number of nonprofit agencies. Some of those were, CHAN/HIV, CARE, St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy, Charlotte County League of Women Voters, Charlotte County Domestic Violence Task Force and Good Samaritans of Charlotte County. She also volunteered at Hospice for four years.



Gloria will long be remembered by her many friends.



As per her request there will be no service. She will be interred alongside her parents at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gloria's' name to, Tidewell Hospice at 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FIa. 34238 or at www.trdewellhospice.orq



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store