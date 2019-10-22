|
|
Gloria Grace Maglione, age 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Sunnyside, Staten Island, New York, Gloria leaves behind her husband of 62 years Anthony, her son Louis, daughter Cynthia, grandchildren Andrew, Raven, Jeff and Nicholas, daughter-in-law Abby, sister-in-law Clementine, nieces and friends. Gloria will be remembered for her love of music and singing. As a young girl, she studied Opera and piano. After relocating to Port Charlotte 18 years ago, she became a cantor at San Antonio Catholic RC Church and also performed at nursing homes and veterans' hospitals. In addition to her love of classical music, she loved cooking Italian dishes and baking "Cream Puffs" for her family and friends. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life is scheduled for Thursday, October 24, 2019 @ 11:00 am at San Antonio RC Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte.