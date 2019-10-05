|
|
Gloria L. Gary, 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Wednesday, October 02, 2019 at Bayfront Heath-Punta Gorda.
Gloria was born June 9, 1933 in South Bend, Indiana. She lived in Carmel, Indiana with her first husband, Donald Schlundt before moving to Florida in 1987 after Don's death. In Florida, she met her 2nd husband, William M. "Mike" Gary, of Nashville, Tennessee
She is survived by her loving famiy, three daughters, Marlyse and Joe Spicer of Punta Gorda, FL, Patricia Cherry and Rick Porter of Atlanta, GA and Michaelene and Ted Morgan of Burleson, TX; a son, Mark and Pam Schlundt of Port Charlotte; and a brother, Jerry and Sally Blyton of Colorado; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands Don who died in 1985, and Mike who died in 2017.
Graveside services and interment will be held Thursday 1:00 PM, October 10, 2019 at
Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charitable organization.
