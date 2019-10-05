Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Sarasota, FL
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Gary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria L. Gary


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria L. Gary Obituary
Gloria L. Gary, 86, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Wednesday, October 02, 2019 at Bayfront Heath-Punta Gorda.

Gloria was born June 9, 1933 in South Bend, Indiana. She lived in Carmel, Indiana with her first husband, Donald Schlundt before moving to Florida in 1987 after Don's death. In Florida, she met her 2nd husband, William M. "Mike" Gary, of Nashville, Tennessee

She is survived by her loving famiy, three daughters, Marlyse and Joe Spicer of Punta Gorda, FL, Patricia Cherry and Rick Porter of Atlanta, GA and Michaelene and Ted Morgan of Burleson, TX; a son, Mark and Pam Schlundt of Port Charlotte; and a brother, Jerry and Sally Blyton of Colorado; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands Don who died in 1985, and Mike who died in 2017.

Graveside services and interment will be held Thursday 1:00 PM, October 10, 2019 at

Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charitable organization.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now