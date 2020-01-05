|
Gloria Licata (Haynes) Humberston, 92, of Englewood, Florida passed away surrounded by her family on Nov. 16, 2019. Born in Pensacola on July 16, 1927, to the late Emma (Licata) and Parmer Haynes, Gloria graduated from Sarasota High School, class of 1945. A loving mother and homemaker, she devoted her life to her family and created beautiful memories for them to cherish, especially over the holidays. Her home was always open to her friends and family and was an anchor in all kinds of weather throughout their lives. During her life she enjoyed country music, quilting, antiquing, garage sales, gardening, and in her final years, watching country music television and Hallmark movies.
Gloria was predeceased by her son, James R. (Jena) Bradley, and infant grandson, Christopher Bradley. She was survived by her daughter, Lannie (Charles) Sullivan and their children, Robert "Butch" Peel, Kim Hensel, Kelly Dunwoody; her daughter, Kathy Shanley (Francis Berger) and her children, Jamie Burdick Amo and Jessica Burdick; and her son, Robert (Jackie) Bradley and their children, Evan Bradley, Jessica Montgomery and Steve Benner. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, her sisters, MaryAnn Ropp, Charlotte Schultz, Barbara Simon and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom loved her dearly (and she them) and will never forget her tenacity, wit, grace, unconditional love and caring for them.
A gathering of friends and family to spread her ashes will be held at Indian Mound Park in Englewood, Florida on January 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. and all are invited to attend and bring your fondest memories of Gloria with you.