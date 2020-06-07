Glory Mary Specht, 89, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Mon., June 1, 2020, at Douglas Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home in Port Charlotte.
She was born Dec. 9, 1930, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Joseph and Lillian Podrazik. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1975, from Woodbridge, Va.
Glory was a former Secretary at the Port Charlotte Library. She was a U.S. Army Veteran, a Member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and American Legion Post #110 of Port Charlotte.
Survived by her loving family, two sons, William R. Specht of Port Charlotte and Joseph W. Specht of Naples, Fla.; three daughters, Susan M. Rump of Maryville, Tenn., Sherry Lee Givens of The Villages, Fla., and Gail Daniels of Port Charlotte; a sister, Barbara McCoy of Lutz, Fla.; and ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Joseph Specht who died in 1997.
A Memorial Mass will be held Wed. 11 a.m., June 10, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to www.DougjacobsonResidentsfund.com
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
She was born Dec. 9, 1930, in Chicago, Ill., to the late Joseph and Lillian Podrazik. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1975, from Woodbridge, Va.
Glory was a former Secretary at the Port Charlotte Library. She was a U.S. Army Veteran, a Member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and American Legion Post #110 of Port Charlotte.
Survived by her loving family, two sons, William R. Specht of Port Charlotte and Joseph W. Specht of Naples, Fla.; three daughters, Susan M. Rump of Maryville, Tenn., Sherry Lee Givens of The Villages, Fla., and Gail Daniels of Port Charlotte; a sister, Barbara McCoy of Lutz, Fla.; and ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Joseph Specht who died in 1997.
A Memorial Mass will be held Wed. 11 a.m., June 10, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to www.DougjacobsonResidentsfund.com
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.