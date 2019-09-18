|
Gordon Charles Hess, 86, of North Port, Florida passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at The Gardens of North Port.
Gordon was born to Herman and Johanna Hess on June 26, 1933 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and moved to Florida in 2003 from Sturgeon Bay, WI. Gordon was a great man who loved life to the fullest. He restored classic Buicks cars as a hobby. He loved his cats, was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, loved fishing and woodworking and carpentry. He grew up in the Milwaukee area for many years and later Door County, WI. Gordon will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.
Survivors include his loving daughters, Christine (Ralph) Crowe of Prattville, AL and Kathleen (Gary) Haasch of Rockton, IL; and 7 grandchildren, Amanda, Dalton, Megan, Aaron, Austin, Emily and Eric. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Hess.
A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, September 23, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel. Private inurnment will be held at a later at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
