August 23rd 2019- Gordon Lee Smith was born in the town of Colonie in Albany, NY on September 16, 1930 to Edward and Claudia Rowe Smith. He graduated from Roessleville high school and enlisted in the Navy on his 18th birthday. He served aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Midway and the destroyer the USS Cassin Young during Korean War. He married Virginia Quill Smith on September 7, 1952. Predeceased by his sisters Vera Dahm and Doris Olszewski. Gordon is survived by; Virginia and their three children Cynthia Smith, Karen Smith (Donna Hanley), and Edward Smith (Bonnie Barr Smith). His grandson Claude Anderson, granddaughter Amanda Hanley and great granddaughters Giavonna and Destinee Anderson and twenty nieces and nephews. Gordon retired from Cummins Mohawk Diesel. He was an avid bowler, golfer and loved dancing, camping, traveling, and his family. Ginny and Gordon traveled back and forth for over 30 years from Albany, NY, Cape Cod MA, to Florida. He was a little league coach and member of the VFW. A celebration of Gordon's life will occur at a later date. In memory please donate to South Dennis free public library- 389 Main St., South Dennis MA 02660 or to your local Boys and Girls Club.
