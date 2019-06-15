Home

Lemon BayFuneral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Englewood, FL
Grace M. Mondo (nee Iannuzzi) 88, passed away on May 26, 2019 in Englewood, Florida. Grace was born in Syracuse, New York on November 19, 1930. She married her childhood sweetheart, "Spanky" in 1950 and was a lifelong fan of the Syracuse University sports teams.

A dedicated homemaker, Grace was also a tireless advocate for the mentally ill. She was a charter member of PROMISE - Parents and Relatives Of the Mentally Ill Supporting Each other, and devoted countless hours to improving the lives of all persons affected by mental illness through outreach, education and community collaboration.

Grace was the beloved wife of Edward (deceased); devoted mother of Donna Catanzarite (Tom), Mark (Jodi), Benedetto (deceased), Stephanie Sweeny (John), Edward, Peter, John Paul and Maria Boardman (Brian); cherished grandmother of Cecilia Charlotte (CC), Matt, Edward, Colin, Alison, Carolyn, Johnny and Brandon; great-grandmother of Brody and Riley; a dear sister of Martha Almanzi (John) (both deceased), Nick Iannuzzi (Mary) (both deceased), Mary Jane Maio (Jim) (both deceased), Carmelina Giannino (Mike) (deceased), and Lillian Maio (Joe) (deceased).

Grace will be honored at a Celebration of Life Memorial Mass at St. Francis of Assisi, Grove City, FL on July 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment in the Memorial Garden, St. Francis of Assisi.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
