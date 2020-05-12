Gregg Richard Senior passed away in Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 4, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long battle with lung cancer. If you knew him, you know that it was impossible not to love him.



Gregg was born on Jan. 15, 1952, in Philadelphia. He spent his childhood years in Levittown, Pa., playing basketball, wrestling, and building lifelong friendships. He is a 1969 graduate of Neshaminy High School.



Gregg's quick wit and charm helped him land a position in sales in his twenties, when he began a successful career in the educational book industry. Throughout his years in California, he enjoyed an exciting life, traveling throughout the west coast, skiing, golfing and making friends everywhere he went. Gregg's career path eventually took him back to Bucks County, until he retired and moved to North Port, Fla., where he enjoyed golfing, playing pool and cards with many good friends, and taking annual trips to the Jersey shore with his family. He also had a lifelong love for fishing.



He is predeceased by his father, Donald R. Senior. He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Senior, his brothers, Steve, David, and Stew, his sister, Cheryl Bohn, her husband Gary, Steve's wife, Sue, David's wife, Lisa, and his twelve nieces and nephews.



He is now with the Lord enjoying the blessing of eternal life.



Our family is so appreciative of all the thoughts and prayers during his illness and during this difficult time. Thank you for the part you played in his life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held in Bucks County, Pa., at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store