Gregory K. Miller, age 65, of North Port passed away on March 8, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1954 to Donald and Carolyn Miller in Bridgeton, N.J., and came to North Port 20 years ago.
Greg was an electrician for the Exxon Mobil Corporation
before he retired. He was a great athlete himself, and he enjoyed sharing his knowledge and abilities coaching youth teams. Greg was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. His family will remember him as an accomplished designer and builder who could get any job done.
Surviving family members include his wife, Nancy; son Christopher Miller; daughter Amanda Hancock; grandchildren Jordan, Mason and Dylan Hancock; brother Donald Miller, Jr. and his wife Trina; and father. Donald Miller, Sr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Miller.
A Memorial service will be held at Farley Funeral; Home, North Port, on Friday, March 13 at 11 a.m. To share a memory of Greg or to send a condolence to the family visit www.fdarleyfuneralhome.com.