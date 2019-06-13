Gregory William Vogel, 69, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Venice Regional Hospital with family at his side.



Greg was born on March 4, 1950, in South Bend, Indiana, to the late Nelson and Carolyn (Drzewiecki) Vogel. He lived most of his life in northern Indiana and worked as an elementary school teacher, coach, and mentor in the Mishawaka, Indiana, school system for over 35 years. His career took him from Beiger Elementary to Twin Branch Elementary to Battell Elementary, before retiring in 2006. Greg moved to Englewood, Florida, in 2006, and was a founding member of the Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club, serving ten years in the capacity of Social Director.



He is survived by his loving family, including his wife, Marianne ("Mitzi"); his three sons Joshua (Jana), Jacob (Billie) James-Vogel, and Jesse (Nick) Vogel-Kerr; his step-daughters Suzy Weber and Amanda Mielcarz (Justin); his grandchildren Caleb and Arianna (Joshua) and Grant and Riley (Jacob); his brothers Michael, Nelson, and Thomas, and their families; and his beloved dog, Jack.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Greg's honor be made to The Back Pack Kidz of Charlotte County (backpackkidz.com). Read More Listen to Obituary