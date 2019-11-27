Home

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
211 W Charlotte Ave.
Punta Gorda, FL
View Map
Gustav (Gus) Markovics


1931 - 2019
Gustav (Gus) Markovics Obituary
Gustav (Gus) Markovics, age 88, passed peacefully with family by his side November 23, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Formally of Monroe, New York. Gus was born July 13, 1931 in Hell's Kitchen New York, New York to Gustav and Gloria Markovics. Gus was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Ellen, brother

Gus is survived by his wife Joy, five children Patricia LeBlanc, Denise Krauss (Ed), Joseph DeVito (Dina), Donna Richter (John) and John DeVito (Tracy). He also leaves behind many cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Gus is a Veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 until his honorable discharge in 1954. He returned to the States to raise a family and retired from the Ford Motor Company with 33 years of service.

Respected and loved by family and friends, Gus was a man of strength and integrity - a proud American. He loved his family with a big heart and led by example, teaching compassion, strength and empathy for others. He will be missed by all who knew him for his generous heart, for being an amazing cook and for his willingness to help family and friends.

Visitation will be held December 9, from 10am to 11am at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home 9400 Spring Cemetery Rd, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. A Catholic Mass at 11am will be held December 10 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 211 W Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery - followed by a "Celebration of Life" at the Lakewood Village Club House in Punta Gorda, Florida.
