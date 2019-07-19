Gwen Leslie Burdick, 57, of North Port, passed away July 14, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, FL.



Born September 23, 1961 in Milwaukee, WI., she was the daughter of Barry Staley Burdick and Janet Goan Burdick.



After pursuing degrees at Vanderbilt University and University of WIsconsin, Gwen relocated to Southwest Florida with her family. Gwen was a yoga instructor at the Yoga Sanctuary of Punta Gorda. She was proud to be part of the founding group there and adored her students, friends, and colleagues. Gwen was passionate in supporting both of her daughters' academic and sporting endeavors and was also an avid soccer fan.



She is survived by her daughters Savana Burdick - Perez of Miami, FL., and Lily Burdick - Perez of North Port, FL., her parents Barry S. and Janet G. Burdick of North Port, FL., and her sister Leigh Burdick Dickman of Kiawah Island, SC.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gwen Burdick to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, FL.



Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society, Fort Myers, assisted with arrangements.