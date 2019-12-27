|
Gwendolyn Aubrey
Punta Gorda, Florida - Gwendolyn Aubrey, 88, a resident of Punta Gorda, Florida for the last 20 years died after a brief illness on December 23, 2019.
Gwen was the daughter of the late Scott and Elsie (Livingston) Paul, was raised and educated in Hampton, New Hampshire and a member of the Hampton Academy class of 1949. She worked at New England Telephone her entire career retiring in 1986 residing in Methuen, Massachusetts. and Chester, New Hampshire.
Gwen was a past president of Hampton Academy & Winnacunnet High School Alumni Association and continued to support the organization throughout the years. While residing in Florida she was president of the Visually Impaired Persons of Charlotte County. Gwen enjoyed the weekly meetings and luncheons with her beloved peer group. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald in 2009 and sisters, Bertha Rasher and Muriel Zellon. She is survived by her son, Scott P. and his wife Deborah (Simonian) Aubrey of Dunbarton, New Hampshire, sister-in-law,
Mary Bakunowski of Phoenix, Arizona along with several nieces and nephews of Utah, California and Arizona.
Services will be private. Memorials may be made to: Hampton Academy & Winnacunnet High School Alumni Association, PO Box 81, North Hampton, New Hampshire 03862 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard,
Sarasota, Florida 34238.