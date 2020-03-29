|
Hans Cornelis Peet, 60, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died March 12, 2020.
Hans was born Nov. 27, 1959 in Paramaribo, Suriname to the late Geurt and Helena Peet. He immigrated to the United State with his family from Suriname, moving to Port Charlotte in 1996. Hans was a U.S. Air Force veteran and owned a computer repair business.
He is survived by three brothers, Geurt C. Peet, Jr. of Punta Gorda, Fla., Tony Peet of Port Charlotte and Leo C. Peet of Miami, Fla.;
Private memorial services will scheduled at a later date by the family.
Interment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.