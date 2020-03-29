Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Resources
More Obituaries for Hans Peet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hans Cornelis Peet


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hans Cornelis Peet Obituary
Hans Cornelis Peet, 60, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died March 12, 2020.

Hans was born Nov. 27, 1959 in Paramaribo, Suriname to the late Geurt and Helena Peet. He immigrated to the United State with his family from Suriname, moving to Port Charlotte in 1996. Hans was a U.S. Air Force veteran and owned a computer repair business.

He is survived by three brothers, Geurt C. Peet, Jr. of Punta Gorda, Fla., Tony Peet of Port Charlotte and Leo C. Peet of Miami, Fla.;

Private memorial services will scheduled at a later date by the family.

Interment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hans's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -