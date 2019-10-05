|
Hans G. Menzer, Jr, age 69, formerly of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte from complications of an Agent-Orange related disorder.
He was born October 12, 1949 in Venezuela to the late Hans and Jean Menzer. In 1958, his family moved from South America to Charlotte County, FL where they started the first pool company in the Port Charlotte-Punta Gorda area. Hans attended Charlotte High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1967. He became a highly decorated Vietnam War combat veteran and was awarded the Purple Heart medal.
While stationed in Rota, Spain, he met his loving wife of 47 years, Natalia Menzer. They came home to Charlotte County in 1972 where Hans became a swimming pool contractor. He co-founded Menzer Pools, Inc. with his father and brother Karl and later, Flamingo Pool & Spa, inc.
Hans is survived by his wife Natalia Menzer, two sons, Hans G. (Phoebe) Menzer, III of Punta Gorda, FL; and Erik Menzer of Punta Gorda, FL; two brothers, Karl Menzer of Port Charlotte, FL and Ernst Menzer of Jacksonville, FL; His grandsons Malakai & Maverick and granddaughter Maddox are all currently students at Charlotte High School.
Memorial services celebrating Hans's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Interment with military honor by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, FL Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.