Hans Schulte died peacefully on March 27, 2019 with his family by his side.



He was born in Osnabruck, Germany on December 7, 1920. He was married to Aileen Neville Schulte for 73 years until her death in 2017.



A WWII veteran who served in the Philippines from 1944 to 1946, "Pop Pop" grew up in New Jersey, settling in Teaneck to raise his family. After 33 years with the N.Y. Telephone Company, "Mama" and Pop Pop" retired to Lazy River, North Port, Florida in 1980 where he enjoyed golf, fishing, bowling, visits from his family and hosting Schulte cocktail parties.



He is survived by 5 of his 6 children: daughters Marie McEnroe(Thomas), Aileen Sheehan (Thomas, deceased) and sons John (Carol), Tom (Kate) and Bill (Kathy). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Jim and sister Gertrude.



Viewing will be at Farley Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. The funeral will be at San Pedro Church on Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. followed by a military burial at Sarasota National Cemetery at 1 p.m.



The family wishes to express their sincere thanks for the compassionate care of TideWell Hospice, the Springs of South Biscayne, and North Port Pines.



To share a memory of Hans or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com. Read More Listen to Obituary