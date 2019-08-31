|
Harold "Harry" Francis Morrison Jr., of North Port, FL passed away on August 26, 2019. He was 83. Harry was born on December 19, 1935 in Brockton, MA to Harold and Lillian (Riberdy) Morrison.
Harold served in the US Army from 1955-1957 as a SP-3. He was stationed in Germany and received an Honorable Discharge.
Harold was a longtime resident of Brockton Massachusetts. He enjoyed spending time at his summer lake home in Plymouth, MA with his children and grandchildren. He and his wife moved to North Port, FL seasonally in 2005 and permanently in 2014. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and with his friends at the daily social hour hosted at his home in LaCasa. There he was also a member of the Veterans Group. His hobbies were woodworking, gardening, reading and playing cards with friends.
Harold was a long time active member of the Catholic Church. He was a director of CYO and adult activities at St. Colman's Church in Brockton Mass. for many years. Later he joined St. Margaret's Parish in Wareham Mass. Most recently, he was a member of San Pedro Church in North Port Fl
Harold was an avid sports fan who rarely missed a Red Sox game. He always hosted the NE Patriots Super Bowl parties at his home. He loved the game of golf and was a member at Little Harbor Country Club in Wareham Mass.
Harold was an honest fun loving man who brightened the day of all those with whom he came into contact.
Survivors include: Diana Morrison,his loving wife of 60 years
Kathy (Thomas) Volta of FL, Susan (John) Lemoie Zarba of West Tisbury, MA, Glenn (Paula) Morrison of East Taunton, MA; Grandchildren, Jonathan Volta, Danielle Volta, Noelle Lemoie, Ryan Lemoie, Colby Zarba, and Jessica Morrison.
Harold is survived by one sister, Muriel (Morrison) Reed of Bridgewater, MA; and was predeceased by two brothers, Gerald Morrison of Brockton, MA and Richard Morrison of Brockton, MA.
A Memorial Mass will be held Mon, Sept 9, 10:00AM, San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. Graveside service will follow beginning at 12:30PM at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the or the .