Harold H. Hauschild, 76, a resident of Englewood, Fla., and a summer resident at Lake Lauderdale Campground in Jackson, N.Y., died Saturday August 22, 2020, at the Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga, N.Y., following a brief illness.
He was born in Davenport, Iowa July 6, 1944. He was the son of the late Harold H. Hauschild Sr. and Lorraine (Baker) Hauschild.
Following high school Harold served in the United States Navy.
For many years Harold had been employed at Johnson Controls. He later worked for the Sarasota County Government as Building Superintendent, retiring in 2009.
He married the former Norma Gauthier from Bennington, Vermont on November 17, 1996, in Rotonda West, Fla.
Harold was very active. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, scuba diving, shooting guns, music and DJ'ing , line dancing and horseshoes. He especially enjoyed family gatherings, pool parties and relaxing. He was a member of the American Legion Post 113 where he was a member and served a time as Financial Office.
Survivors include his wife, Norma Gauthier Hauschild of Englewood, Fla. Two sons, Jeff Hauschild and his wife Liz of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Matt Hauschild and his wife Kristy of North Port, Fla. Seven grandchildren, Nick and Brian Hauschild, Amy Gorman and her husband Mike and Sebastian, Mackenzie, Taylor and Madison Hauschild. Along with two great-grandchildren, Zane and Emery. He was pre-deceased by a sister Sandra Hauschild
A celebration of Harold's life will be held at the convenience of the family.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Harold H. Hauschild may be made to Tidewell Hospice in Englewood, Florida, American Legion Post 113, Cancer Society
, Heart Association
, through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
.
The family would like to especially thank the staff at the Saratoga Hospital for the compassion and care that they provided along with Hospice.