Harold "Hal" "Huggie" Wenger, 75, of Punta Gorda Fla., passed peacefully at home on July 21, 2020. Born in Needham, Mass., he was the son of Harold and Mamie Wenger {Anastasi). Hal was a graduate of Newton High School South and attended Community College. He held many jobs until he founded Metro West Pest Control in Framingham Ma, where he was owner/operator for several years. After moving to Florida, Hal worked for the Charlotte County Schools as a bus driver. Hal was a past member of the Framingham Masons and American Legion of Ashland, Mass. He also served for several years as an officer for the Framingham Auxiliary Police Dept. Hal had a great voice and sang karaoke at various clubs in Charlotte County. He was also past President of The Italian Heritage Club in Punta Gorda. Hal had a passion for food and cooking, and enjoyed entertaining family and friends. His favorite past times were playing cards with his buddies, golfing, and camping. He spent many years camping with his family at the Wood Lot in Charlton, Mass., where he made lifelong friends. Hal had a wonderful sense of humor, and always greeted his friends with a smile and a big bear hug. Hal was a big man with a big heart. Hal is survived by his loving wife Anne "Nancy" (Spinney) Wenger of 45 years. They loved each other dearly. He is the father of Christopher Hannagan of Norwood, Mass., Stephen (Katrina) Hannagan of Osterville, Mass., Scott Wenger of Killington, Vt., and Lisa Echevarria (Pedro) of Waltham, Mass. He is also survived by his brother David of Merrimack, N.H., his Aunt Carol, Uncle Richard, many cousins and his devoted dog Lily. The family would like to extend a thank you, to the workers at Tidewell Hospice. Donations in Hal's name can be made to St. Jude Society, or The Animal Welfare League. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



