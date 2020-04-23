|
|
Harriet Mae Green, 86, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Port Charlotte.
Harriet Mae Gibbs Green was born on October 20, 1933, to the late Wilhelmena Gibbs, in White Plains, N.J. She was raised in New York City, where she completed her High School education. After graduation from High School, she worked for New York Telephone Company before working for Jamaica Buses in Jamaica, N.Y. At an early age, she joined and was baptized in Walker Memorial Baptist Church in New York City. She met Joseph Green in 1959, and they married in 1960. They were married for over 50 years. They moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1976. In 1981, she joined Bethel A.M.E. Church in Punta Gorda, Fla., under Rev. J. Jacobs where she held various positions with the church as Steward, Treasurer, Usher and Class Leader. She worked for the Charlotte County School Board until she retired in 1996.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph Green in 2012, but is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A service celebrating Harriet's life will be held at 2pm this Friday, April 24, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home at 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, also in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.