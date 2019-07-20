Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Captains Table at Fisherman Village
Harry R. Krug

Harry R. Krug Obituary
Harry R. Krug, 66, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Harry was in the Coast Guard Axillary, he loved the water, helping others and was a man of many talents.

He is survived by his spouse, Sherry Keyes; children, Becky Wood (JR), Brad Finkbeiner; grandchildren, Alexis, Espen, Addison; sisters, Peggy Johnson, Wendy Settle, Tammy Hoke, Debbie Britzke, Christine Caldwell, Valerie Luna; brother, Scott Britzke. He was preceded in death by his Father, Leroy Krug; mother, Berniece Cooley; and sister, Jodi Krug.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 21st at The Captains Table at Fisherman Village from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
