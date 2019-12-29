|
Hazen Trueman, 83, of Rotonda West, Florida passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte with his loving family at his side. Born on August 14, 1936 in Montreal, Canada to the late Harry and Mabel (Smith) Trueman, he had been a resident of Charlotte County for fifteen years coming from Springfield, Massachusetts. Hazen was a sales engineer for Jagenberg, Inc. in Enfield, Connecticut and retired in 1999. A loving husband, father and grandfather he was an avid golfer and boater... always the life of the party.
A friend to Hazen was a friend for life.
He is pre-deceased by a granddaughter: Danielle Trueman. Survivors include his loving wife of fifty-four years: Beverley S. Trueman; one daughter: Carolyn (Harry) Savoit of Springfield, Massachusetts; three sons: Scott (Karyn Walker) Trueman of West Springfield, Massachusetts; Gary (Elizabeth) Trueman of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; Steven (Laurie) Trueman of Chicopee, Massachusetts; one sister; four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cottey College, 1000 West Austin Blvd., Nevada, Missouri 64772-2790. Cottey.edu
