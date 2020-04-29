|
Helen Disque Wood, former resident of Punta Gorda, died on April 9, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. She was 90 years old.
She was born June 6, 1929 in Chester, Pa., to Robert and Laura Disque.
After graduation from Mt. Holyoke College in 1951, she moved to New York City where she worked in editorial magazines and the public relations department of W.R. Grace and Co.
In 1956, she married Douglas Ruthven Wood. Corporate moves sent them from New York City to Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, and in 1970, Westport, Conn., where they lived for 25 years.
For many years, Helen was an aide in the Westport elementary and senior high schools. Always interested in Bible history, she developed a course and taught the subject to 6th graders at the Westport Unitarian Church. An avid gardener, Helen learned a different kind of gardening when they moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., and was awarded a certificate from the University of Florida naming their property a "Certified Florida Lawn." She was a member of the Punta Gorda Flower Club.
Her husband Doug, former moderator of the Westport RTM and First Selectman, passed away in 2016.
She leaves behind a brother, Robert, son Donald, daughter Suzanne, and grandchildren Tyrus, Natalia and Sam.