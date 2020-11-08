Helen E. Graham, born to Harry and Mary Anne Heppe of Gloucester, N.J., passed away at the age of 85 on Oct. 31, 2020, in Punta Gorda, Fla. She graduated from Gloucester City High School and then graduated from the University of Miami in 1956. She taught Home Economics at Miami Senior High from 1956 to 1961, raised her family, and was an active member of the Altar Guild and St. Martha's at St. Simon's Episcopal Church in Miami for more than 30 years. She then attended St. Benedict's in Plantation, Fla., for eighteen years before moving to Punta Gorda and joining the Church of the Good Shepherd nine years ago. She is survived by Lewis Graham, her loving husband of 66 years, their son Scott Graham and his wife Denise, and their faithful dachshund Donner. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen, her sister Mary Anne Parker, a succession of long and low dog friends, and one miniature schnauzer. An interment ceremony will be held at a later date at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store