Helen Torguson

Helen A. Torguson, 83, passed peacefully on June 19th in Punta Gorda, Fla. Helen was born and raised in Crookston, Minn., and raised her family in the Minneapolis, Minn., area. She is survived by her children, Scott and Candice Hollstadt; 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; two brothers and one sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; 4 brothers and one sister. A celebration of life at later date to be determined. Memorial donations may be given to Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County or a charity of your choice
in her memory.