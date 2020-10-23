1/1
Helmut Ehrhardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helmut's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helmut Ehrhardt

Oct. 19, 1938 - Oct. 19, 2020

Helmut Ehrhardt, born Oct. 19, 1939, age 82, went to be with his Lord on Oct. 19, 2020. Helmut was a tool and die maker and Freemason. Helmut loved his family, his trade, and teaching his children and grandchildren to work with their hands. He was strong in his Christian faith and read his Bible every morning.

Helmut is survived by his beloved wife Phyllis, his children Birgit Cotti (Rob), Thomas Cotti (Tammy), Chuck Upton (Connie), Janet Vincent (Dany), and Mitch Upton (Coco), 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. The service will be live-streamed at the following link: https://www.fpcpunta.org and click the live stream link.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project, in memory of Helmut.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved