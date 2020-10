Helmut Ehrhardt

Helmut EhrhardtOct. 19, 1938 - Oct. 19, 2020Helmut Ehrhardt, born Oct. 19, 1939, age 82, went to be with his Lord on Oct. 19, 2020. Helmut was a tool and die maker and Freemason. Helmut loved his family, his trade, and teaching his children and grandchildren to work with their hands. He was strong in his Christian faith and read his Bible every morning.Helmut is survived by his beloved wife Phyllis, his children Birgit Cotti (Rob), Thomas Cotti (Tammy), Chuck Upton (Connie), Janet Vincent (Dany), and Mitch Upton (Coco), 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Rd, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. The service will be live-streamed at the following link: https://www.fpcpunta.org and click the live stream link.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project , in memory of Helmut.