Henry "Joe" Huckeby, 85, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1935 to Dela Hunt Huckeby and Benina Falaney Huckeby in Cleveland, Fla., in the original Huckeby homestead home. Joe never lived more than five miles from where he was born. He was very proud to have graduated from Charlotte High School and to be a CHS Tarpon. He always attended as many football games as possible and took his mother Benina with him.
Joe's dad and grandfather owned one of the first sawmills in Charlotte and Lee Counties. The saw mill was moved from Kentucky by his grandfather first by steam boat and then by oxen-drawn wagon to east Ft. Myers and later to the Sans Souci area of Cleveland on Shell Creek. Wood for the original Episcopal Church in Punta Gorda was donated by Joe's grandfather. The original church is still standing on Shreve Street and is a part of the larger, newer facility.
Joe's father eventually moved into the orange grove and cattle business owning many groves in Charlotte and Desoto counties. Also, they owned a smaller ten-acre grove on Huckeby Creek on the way to Placida. Joe first worked in the family grove business and later worked at the Punta Gorda Golf and Country Club in course management and maintenance.
He went on to join the Charlotte County Sheriff's Department where he worked as a deputy for over 20 years. He worked his way up to the rank of Sergeant and Road Deputy Supervisor responsible for training many new deputies over the years. Eventually he became the deputy over the agriculture and ranching operations in the large eastern portion of Charlotte County. He was known as Sergeant Huck to many of his longtime law enforcement friends. Joe was very fond of his work in the agriculture operations and the many people he met while working with various agriculture interests in the county.
Joe had a strong Christian faith and belonged to several different churches over the years. He loved the outdoors and had many fond memories of hunting, fishing and camping with his family and friends. Many of these activities were at a time of open ranges (no fences) and camping and fishing for several weeks at a time on Englewood and Vanderbilt beaches. They could take their jeeps and pickups and drive up and down the beaches at that time. Truly a magical time to live in SW Florida except for the horrendous mosquitos and no see-ums at night. Netting shrimp off the bridges at night was a big family event at Englewood.
Joe, his brother Bill, cousin Martin Harrelson and cousin David Thornton would sail their hand made raft all down Shell Creek and into the Peace River swimming, fishing and building their forts at a young age. Joe's favorite hobby and interest became his love of music, especially bluegrass and gospel music. Joe and Shirley, Bill and Shelley would eventually travel in their motorhomes over the southeastern part of the country to music festivals playing music with their old and new friends. His love of music started at a young age when he played on stage with his family at the old Edison Theater in Ft. Myers along with other local musicians. These shows were broadcast live on the local radio station. He truly loved all types of music. He loved the music gatherings at Craig's RV Park in Arcadia, Fla.
His love of family came first and he was always there for them. He never met a stranger and will remembered by his family and many friends. He is surely catching up with family and friends who predeceased him right now.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Bellflower Huckeby; their two children, Brenda Huckeby Persons and her husband, Steve and Henry D. "Rusty" Huckeby and his wife, Jeanette; two grandchildren, Matthew Persons and his wife, Mylissa and Mindy Persons Saldana and her partner, Devin; three step-grandchildren, Steven, Kyle, and Jessie Culpepper.; six great-grandchildren, Jada, Cainan, Kodah, Payson, Kynlee, and Paislee. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Della Marie Huckeby and William Huckeby.
There will be no services at Joe's specific request. Contributions are appreciated to Tidewell Hospice House or the Punta Gorda Historical Society with a note for the amount to be used in maintaining the Punta Gorda Historical Park. He was especially interested in the Historical Park as his father built one of the cottages that was moved to the park. The family would like to thank Dr. Ruggieri, M.D. and his staff for the wonderful care they gave him Henry for over 20 years. Also, Tidewell Hospice House of Venice, Fla. Online condolences may be made at www.pongerkaysgrady.com
