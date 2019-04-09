Henry J. Mastowski, 83, was called home on Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born August 7, 1935 in Bayonne, New Jersey to the late Walter and Regina (Sarnowski). Immediately after graduating from Bayonne High School, "Hank" joined the United States Marine Corps and proudly served four years in service to our country. Hank was very involved with his boys as they grew up, coaching many teams in the Bayonne Little League and PAL. Hank and



his beloved wife Pat loved to travel and took many trips together, his favorites being



Germany and Ireland. In 1995 they retired to Port Charlotte, Florida and Sgt. Hank became very involved with the Charlotte County Marine Corps League, ultimately being elected Commandant for 2 years as well as serving as Corps Chaplain for many years. He enjoyed volunteering for the Marine Corps League bingo with his wife Pat and sister-in-law Anne, which they did for over 15 years. He was a member of St. Charles



Borromeo Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.



Hank is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia (Lynch). He is also survived by



his two sons, Michael and his wife Joan, of Florida and Mark and his wife Bernadette, of



New Jersey. "Grandpa Hank" also leaves behind 5 loving grand-children, Kimberly



Lingenfelser, (Bryce), Jason, Aileen, Devan and Colin Mastowski. He is also survived by



his 2 brothers, Raymond, (Elizabeth-deceased) and Frank, (Ellen) Mastowski. Hank was also the loving brother-in-law of Thomas and Anne Ciranello and Brian and Lois Stout and the late Raymond and Barbara Lynch. Uncle Hank also had many loving nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April at 11 a.m. St. William the Abbot Church, 2740 Allenwood Lakewood Road., Howell, New Jersey. Henry will be laid to rest 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Brigadier General William Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, New Jersey. To send condolences to the family please visit



www.orenderfamilyhome.com.