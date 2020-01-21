Home

Henry John Dulkiewicz, 81 of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Algonac, Michigan passed away on January 12, 2020.

Henry was born in Detroit, MIichigan and in 1958 graduated from Denby High School. He served a Tool & Die apprenticeship at Richard and Trutt Tool & Die in Warren, Michigan and later retired from Ford Tractor in Romeo, Michigan.

On September 26, 1980, he married Diana in Port Huron, Michigan and in 2004, moved to Windmill Village in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Henry was also a member of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of Michigan, Lions Club and the Moslem Shriners A.A.O.N.M.S. of Detroit, Michigan and enjoyed fishing and hunting, as well as playing great golf rounds with friends.

He is survived by his wife Diana Marie (nee) Ashley; his daughter, Susan Leigh Dulkiewicz Wrubel; his sons, Ryan Thomas Weber and Clayton James Weber, and was preceded in death by his son, James Henry Dulkiewicz and his grandson Cody James Dulkiewicz.

Memorial Services to be set a later date.
