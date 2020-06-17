Henry Percy Lowe
1957 - 2020
Henry Percy Lowe, age 63, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away on June 12, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1957, to Thelma (Dampier) and Edward Lowe in Punta Gorda, Fla. Henry was a commercial shrimper and crabber and enjoyed fishing and horse training. He was also a roofer and owner of the successful roofing company, Sterling Quality Roofing, Inc., for 18 years with his wife Debbie. Henry was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Edward A. Lowe and Larry L. Lowe. Henry is survived by his wife, Debra "Debbie" A. Lowe; sons, Henry P. Lowe Jr., and Jason L. Lowe; grandchildren, Destini Lowe, Makenzi Lowe, Dusten Lowe, Cole Lowe, and Calie Lowe; his siblings, Velma (Lowe) McClain, Riley Lowe, William E. Lowe, Kenneth E. Lowe, and Linda L. Lowe. Visitation for Henry will take place on Thursday June 18, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m. with a funeral service on Friday June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Interment will be at Indian Springs Cemetery in Punta Gorda, FL. The Lowe family asks that attendees be mindful of social distancing and mask wearing is preferred. Memorial contributions may be made to Florida Cancer Specialists; 22395 Edgewater Dr., Punta Gorda, FL 33980. Please visit www.kayspongerpg.com to leave condolences or share memories with the Lowe family.

Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
