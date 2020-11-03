Henry W. Cusick "Hank", 87, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born July 17, 1933, in Roxbury, Mass. He was a 1952 graduate of Scituate High School, an Army veteran and a teacher at Blue Hills Vocational Technical High School, where he taught for 30 years. Henry had a life long love of horses and had many over the years.



He and his late-wife Ann Cusick (Dacey) moved to Florida in 2003, where he took up a new hobby, kayaking. He joined a kayak club and always looked forward to the weekly outings. He was always lending a hand to whoever might need help. He volunteered at his church, assisted friends and neighbors caring for their homes.



Henry is survived by his five children; David J Cusick, (Kingston, MA), Timothy J. Cusick (Port Charlotte, Fla.), Joseph P. Cusick (Tracy) (Woodbridge, Va.), Marianne Brainard (Tom) (Perrysburg, Ohio), Patricia Welliver (Ray) (Port Charlotte, Fla.) and five grandchildren: Nicholas Cusick (Maine), Jenna Cusick (California), Emily Heffernan (WIlmington N.C.), Erin Heffernan (Hollywood, Fla.), Barbara Cusick, (Woodbridge, Va.).



He also leaves behind two sisters many nieces, nephews and friends.



A Mass and celebration of his life will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church located at 2500 Easy St. Port Charlotte, FL 33952 on Friday Nov. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store