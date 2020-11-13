Herman Elstak, 85, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, following recent health challenges.
Herman was born on Sept. 11, 1935, in New York, N.Y., the proud son of Elizabeth (Richardson) and Herman Gustaaf Elstak. He was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Air Force and spent his working life as a computer programmer in the health and hospital industry as well as a computer teacher in New York City. He was an avid traveler throughout the world.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cruz Gonzalez Elstak, his five children, Everett (Donna) Elstak, Ludwig Elstak, Craig (Rosa) Elstak, Pamela (Ronald) Elstak-Harvey, Daniel Pongnon, his sisters Mary Diggs of Tampa, Fla., and Caroline Elstak of Bronx, N.Y. and his sisters-in-law Maria Bennett and Agueda Vasquez both of Bronx, N.Y. Herman was the Grandfather to 12 grandchildren, six great -grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service with military honors by a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard will be held at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 on Friday 11 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.