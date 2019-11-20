|
|
Herman Eugene Zornes, 85, of Ironton, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Russell, Kentucky. The Hanging Rock, Ohio native was born November 29, 1933 a son to the late Orville and Edith Gannon Zornes. Herman attended the Hanging Rock Schools and was a 1952 graduate of Rock Hill High School. Mr. Zornes worked 30 years for the Semet-Solvay Coke Plant and retired from Tri-State Industries in Coal Grove. He was a member of the West Ironton Church of the Nazarene. Herman participated in Senior Softball for 20 years in Venice, Florida, culminating in induction to the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame in 2015. He is also a member of the Ohio Senior Softball Hall of Fame.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by:
a brother, Robert Zornes He is survived by: his wife, Patricia Brannigan Zornes who he married December 11, 1953,
five Children, John (Marsha) Zornes of Pickerington, Ohio, Joni (Jim) Hacker, Jerri Murphy, Joel Zornes and Jay (Bekki) Zornes all of Ironton.
6 grandchildren, Jessica Davis, Marissa Dotson, Jordan Zornes, Katie Hacker, Lilly Zornes, Julia Zornes
3 great grandchildren, Beckett Dotson, Lola Miller, Scout Miller
2 sisters, Dolores (Paul) Queen of Flatwoods, Kentucky and Judy (Perry) Holliday of Coal Grove, Ohio.
2 brothers, Ray (Nancy) Zornes of Kitts Hill, Ohio and Doug (Rosemary) Zornes of Myrtle Beach, S. Carolina.
Funeral services will be 1:00P.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the West Ironton Church of the Nazarene, 317 Elm Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638 with Pastor Lawrence Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. The Zornes family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00A.M. until the time of the funeral at the church. Memorial donations in Herman's honor may be made to the Building Fund at the West Ironton Church of the Nazarene. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer online condolences to the Zornes family and to view the memorial video, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net