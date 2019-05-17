Howard Irving Kosnick 1928-2019



Howard Irving Kosnick, age 90, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Northside Cherokee Hospital in Canton Georgia. It was a brief illness and he went home to be with the Lord.



He was born on October 29, 1928 in Ottawa Illinois to Elmer and Myrtle Kosnick. He was the youngest of three children and was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Myrtle Kosnick, his sister June Ellen Jameson, and his brother Robert Kosnick. He married Lorraine Heide on August 29, 1954 in Ottawa and was married 60 years.



Howard was a graduate of Ottawa High School and a Veteran of the United States Navy. He lived and worked in Ottawa until retiring from OSHA (Occupational Health & Safety Administration) in 1990 and moving to Rotonda West Florida.



He moved to Georgia in July 2018 to be closer to his daughter, Dawn. He attended Canton First United Methodist Church and was living life active and vibrantly. Howard was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his four children: Steve (Denise) Kosnick of Madison, WI, Dawn (Bill) Scullion of Canton, GA, Scott (Christy) Kosnick of Milwaukee, WI, and Brad (Kendra) Kosnick of Sarasota, FL. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 more expected this year.



A Celebration in honor of Howard's Life will be held on June 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Canton First United Methodist Church at 930 Lower Scott Mill Rd, Canton, Georgia, 30115.



In lieu of flowers please make Donations to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America either online at https://alzfdn.org or by check mailed to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America at 322 8th Avenue 7th Floor New York, NY 10001 in the memory of his deceased wife Lorraine Heidi Kosnick. Read More Listen to Obituary