HOWLAND (HOWIE) FOOTE



Howland Foote, 90, passed away peacefully at home April 16, 2020, with his beloved wife Cecilia by his side. After graduating from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Civil Engineering, Howie was a commissioned officer (Lieutenant, Junior Grade) in the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey. He spent two years at sea developing a lifelong love of the ocean. Howie had a long and distinctive career with General Motors, spanning 34 years and multiple positions. Upon retiring from GM, Howie founded Tri- Service, Inc., a bearing industry quality control consulting firm, utilizing his vast knowledge as a consultant and ultimately National Sales Manager of General Bearing Corporation.



Howie had a great love and appreciation for the beautiful sunsets enjoyed by him and Ceil in Englewood, Fla. He loved clamming, building model boats, dinners at his favorite waterfront spots as well as the Thespian play dinners with their numerous cherished friends. His true passion was his great love of fishing. He was a kind and generous person, a devoted and loving husband, father, and step father who will be remembered for his warm and welcoming personality and ability to make everyone he met feel instantly like family.



Predeceased by his son William and a daughter Linda, Howie leaves behind a son, Tom Foote and his wife Maureen, step-daughter Ginger Foote, step-son Richard Valentine and his wife Cyndy, stepdaughter Joan Valentine and her husband Keith.



A date for a memorial mass has not yet been scheduled.



