|
|
Ida "Mae" Fullerton, 73, Punta Gorda, Florida is formerly of Sunbury, Pennsylvania. "Flying with the Angels". Mae entered into rest on December 23, 2019 at Hospice in Arcadia, Florida, after a short fight with cancer.
In July, 1984 she married the love of her life, Allen Walter Fullerton who preceded her in death September 18, 2019.
Born on June 7, 1946 at Honey Grove, Pennsylvania; daughter of the late Rex Woodward and Ethel Click Woodward.
She graduated in 1965 from Tuscarora Valley High School, Port Royal, Pennsylvania. She worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for 44 years, retiring to Florida in 2000.
Mae loved her Lord, angels, her family, Florida and Nascar racing.
Mae is survived by her family in Pennsylvania, her brother Robert (Ethel) Berry of Honey Grove, her sisters Mary (Weldon) Romig of Mifflintown, Lois (Rodney) Bates of Manheim and Ruth (Charles) Erb of Beavertown and stepdaughter Kara Fullerton of Herndon and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to SWF Funeral and Cremation Services for preparing our loved one for her final journey home.
Interment will be at the discretion of her family. Donations in her memory may be made to any of which she volunteered much of her time.
We are each of us angels with only one wing, and we can only fly by embracing one another.
Luciano de Crescenzoon