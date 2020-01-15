|
Ina Jeane Miller, 96, a resident of Port Charlotte, Florida since 1982, formerly of Richmond, Indiana passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born January 4, 1924 in Sabina, Ohio to the late Robert and Winifred Peelle.
Jeane was homemaker, mother, and civic volunteer, she loved to read, play bridge and knit. Prior to her marriage to Bob on September 6, 1946, she was a personal assistant to the famous hat designer Lilly Dache in New York City. She was preceded in death by her son Robert H Miller II.
Ina is survived by her loving husband, Robert H Miller of Port Charlotte, Florida; two children, Cindy Group (Robert) of Beaufort, SC and Jeff Miller (Jacki) of Crawfordsville, Indiana; one sister, Susanne Kenny of Sabina, Ohio; 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555.