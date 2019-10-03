|
Inge Tringali passed away August 26th with the secret age of 96. Though her husband was a Colonel in the army responsible for our country's safety, she was the General at home taking care of her family and other's needs in the neighborhood.
Her graduation from being Mom to "Grandma" was thru grandson Mike Tringali and granddaughter Tammie Martin. A few years later she received her masters in "Great Grandma" thru Ryker, Jillian and Vander.
Her son Joe and his wife Bettie, along with grandkids and great-grandkids, Inge's sister Ellen Hammerschlag, her church family and friends celebrate Inge's life with a special memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church of SW Fl. 1379 S. McCall, Port Charlotte, Fl. on October 13th, at 2:30.