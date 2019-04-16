Irene E. Hollis, 98, of Port Charlotte, Florida died on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Harbour Health Center, Port Charlotte.



Irene was born Dec. 22, 1920 in Oregon County, Missouri to Joe and Stella Edwards.



She was married to Sherman Hollis, August 21, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after teaching school for a number of years when Sherman was in the service in World War II and after he returned. Irene and Sherman moved to Port Charlotte in 1979 and became charter members of the Murdock Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for many years from nursery age to adult, until she had a stroke.



Survived by a daughter, Deborah (Ken) Wilson of Walnut Creek, California; a son, Stephen (Linda) Hollis of Port Charlotte; a sister, Imogene Strain of Florissant, Missouri; three granddaughters, Kimberly McKinney of Springfield, Missouri, Casey Wilson of Austin, Texas, and Erin Wilson of New York, New York; and a great-grandson, Luke Hollis McKinney; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Hollis Tourville Best.



Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., on Wednesday , April 17, followed by Funeral services at 2 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.



Memorial contributions Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33948.



