Isabella Ramsey (Johnston) Williams 92 of Englewood Died on July 1, 2019.



Born on December 14, 1926 in Quincy MA to Andrew and Janet Johnston. Graduated from Qunicy HS Class of 1944.



She married William J Williams on April 12, 1947. Moved to Fl in 1995. She was an executive secretary for the United Employees Credit Union for 30 years. She retired as an Admin Assist in the Deans Office at Curry College. Bella and Bill for many years traveled extensively around 45 states of our country in their RV. She was a member of the Gulf Cove UMC, Rotonda West Womens Club, Friend to Friend, Friends and Neighbors, Cedarettes of Tamiami Forest No. 205 and the Red Hot Mommas (formerly Red Hats). She was for many years a member and secretary for the former New England Club. She was predeceased by her husband William J Williams, her parents Andrew & Janet Johnston and her brother Alexander Johnston. She is survived by a niece Diane Johnston of Hull MA and several of Bill's nieces & nephews whom she loved dearly. Two Sisters in laws Shirley Williams of Weymouth MA and Diane Williams of Bridgewater MA and close friends Jo Ann & Irvin Hopkins, Goldie & Jim Jobe as well as many other dearly cherished friends.



Memorial service to be held at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church 1100 McCall Road Pt Charlotte FL on August 10, 2019 at 1 p.m.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Isabella Williams Memorial Fund at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church.