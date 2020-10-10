1/1
Isaiah Lee Oertel
2006 - 2020
Isaiah Lee Oertel, age 14, of North Port, Fla., tragically passed away at Laurel Fork Falls, S.C. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 7, 2006, in Sarasota, Fla. He was adopted by Dennis and DeAnn Oertel on Oct. 19, 2007.

He is survived by his parents Dennis and DeAnn; his two sisters Savanna and Breanna.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd.

Condolences may be expressed to the family via donations c/o New Day Christian Church.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Memorial service
06:30 PM
New Day Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
