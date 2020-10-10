Isaiah Lee Oertel, age 14, of North Port, Fla., tragically passed away at Laurel Fork Falls, S.C. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.



He was born on Aug. 7, 2006, in Sarasota, Fla. He was adopted by Dennis and DeAnn Oertel on Oct. 19, 2007.



He is survived by his parents Dennis and DeAnn; his two sisters Savanna and Breanna.



A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd.



Condolences may be expressed to the family via donations c/o New Day Christian Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store