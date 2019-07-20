Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
215 Mary Street
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
J. Rand Snyder


1943 - 2019
J. Rand Snyder Obituary
J. Rand Snyder, age 75, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in Punta Gorda.

He was born September 3, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Atlee P. and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Snyder. He married his wife Ellen K. nee - Moore, May 29, 1965, and they lived in Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked for D.K. Vanderbrook Florist Inc. as a designer for seven years. After moving back to Youngstown, he co-owned Walthers English Square Florist Inc. with his wife Ellen for 28 years. During this time Rand studied European Floral design in both Maastricht, Holland and Vienna (Baden) Austria. After retiring Rand and Ellen moved from their home in Poland, Ohio, to Punta Gorda, FL in 1998. Rand was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda.

Rand is survived by his daughter Kristin K. Phillips, her husband Paul, and their sons Joshua, Matthew and Nathan, all of Canfield, OH, and daughter Tonya's three children, Tyler, Rayburn Jr., and Christina, all of Columbus, OH, as well as cherished friends who know who they are. In addition to his parents, Rand was preceded in death by a brother, Philip, his beloved wife Ellen, a son Kurt Randall, daughter Tonya, and a grandson Elijah.

At Rand's request, there will be no services and his ashes will be scattered to join his wife Ellen's on Florida's beautiful Cayo Costa Beach.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leonard Kirtz School for Children with Developmental Disabilities, 4791 Woodridge Drive, Austintown, Ohio 44515, or to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
