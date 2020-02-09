|
Jack Jurisko, 78, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Jan. 19, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Jack was born April 15, 1941 in Plainfield, N.J. to the late John and Theresa Jurisko. He moved to Port Charlotte with his family 14 years ago from Whitehouse, N.J. He was a retired pattern maker for a parts fabrication company and a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.
He is survived by his loving family, a daughter, Jennifer (William) Flynn of Port Charlotte; a son, Joseph Jurisko of Port Charlotte; three grandchildren and two great -grandchildren; three brothers, Roger Jurisko of Va., Nicholas Jurisko of N.C., and William Jurisko of Punta Gorda, Fla., and many extended family members. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Shirley Jurisko, a son, John Jurisko, and his beloved wife of 52 years, Emelia.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Jack's life will be held 11 a.m. on Sat., Feb., 22, 2020 at St. Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.