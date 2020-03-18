Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Jacqueline A. Chalifour03150


1964 - 2020
Jacqueline A. Chalifour03150 Obituary
Jacqueline A. Chalifour, 55, of Port Charlotte, Fla. died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.

Jacqueline was born November 26, 1964 in Attleboro, Mass. She moved to Florida in 1990 from Texas. She was a 30 year dedicate Registered Nurse at various Charlotte County facilities over the years. She was a U.S. Army veteran, and a devout daughter and sister. A more beautiful soul there could not be "just "Jackie".

She is survived by her loving family, her father, Maurice G. Chalifour of Punta Gorda, Fla.; three sisters, Marie Whiston of Sunderland, Mass., Priscilla Conde of Warwick, R.I. and Aimee Chalifour of Punta Gorda; two brothers Gerard Chalifour of North Attleboro, Mass. and Edgar Chalifour of Middleboro, Mass.; She was preceded in death by her mother, Gabrielle L. Chalifour who died in 2008 and her brother, Laurent Chalifour who died in 2018.

Respecting her wishes a private graveside service will be held.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc,

5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 www.tidewellhospice.org

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the

family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.

