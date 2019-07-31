Home

Services
Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel - Venice
140 E. Venice Ave
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Union, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Union, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes
Venice, FL
View Map
Jacqueline H. Jansen

Jacqueline H. Jansen Obituary
Jacqueline H. Jansen of Florence, KY died on July 28th at 91 years old.

Jackie was blessed with a full and wonderful life, raising 14 children.

She was a faith filled woman who dedicated her time to her church and community. She volunteered regularly at the Holy Spirit Center in Cincinnati and the different parishes she belonged to. She worked as a bookkeeper, alongside her husband, Jack, for the family home insulation business, Jansen and Son's. Jackie was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Jackie joins her husband of 40 years John "Jack" Jansen in Heaven, along with parents, Lawrence and Edna; brothers, Bob and Larry; sisters-in-laws, Dee and Rose and grandson, Michael. She is survived by her children, Larry (Donna) Jansen, Katie Floyd, Boone (Sandy) Jansen, Phil (Sue) Jansen, Debbie (Greg) Curtin, Tom (Kathy) Jansen, Jim Jansen, Kevin (Kathy) Jansen, Martha (Bret) Krebeck, Kimberly (Dave) Miskiewiez, Tam Caggiano, Julie (Mike) Sullivan, Tina (Tom Cracchiolo) Jansen, Peggy (Steve) Schriever; siblings Jerry (Judy) Rolfsen, Don Rolfsen, Janet Kaiser; in-laws, Mary Rolfsen, Bill Jansen; 42 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, August 5th, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Venice, Florida with a burial at Venice Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jackie's name to the Holy Spirit Center 5440 Moeller Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45212.

Online condolences can be left at www.toalebrothers.com. Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel is handling local arrangements.
