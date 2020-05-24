Jacqueline L. Wint
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline L. Wint, 70, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Jacqueline was born January 3, 1950, in Jamaica to the late Sydney and Nettie Wint and moved to Port Charlotte in 1987 from Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a Registered Nurse and a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her loving family, a brother, Patrick Wint of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, sister-in-laws, Laurie Wint of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada and Norma Wint of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Nieces, Meagan Wint, Alisha Chavez of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada and Denise Wint of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; and Nehpew, Paul Wint of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Henry Wint and brother Hugh Wint.

Graveside services and entombment will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Service
02:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved