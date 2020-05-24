Jacqueline L. Wint, 70, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Jacqueline was born January 3, 1950, in Jamaica to the late Sydney and Nettie Wint and moved to Port Charlotte in 1987 from Brooklyn, N.Y. She was a Registered Nurse and a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her loving family, a brother, Patrick Wint of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, sister-in-laws, Laurie Wint of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada and Norma Wint of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, Nieces, Meagan Wint, Alisha Chavez of Oshawa, Ontario, Canada and Denise Wint of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada; and Nehpew, Paul Wint of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Henry Wint and brother Hugh Wint.
Graveside services and entombment will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 24, 2020.