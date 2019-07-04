|
James A. Malone, III, 79, retired Master Chief Petty Officer, United States Navy passed away on July 1, 2019. He was born February 5, 1940, in Baltimore, Maryland the son of James A. Malone, II and Elizabeth "Betty" Malone. He moved with his wife Jeannie and children to Florida in 1984. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Patsy, his daughters Jeannette 'Jenny' (Frank) Wood, Julie Marie (Rick) Morgan, stepsons Rick (Marti Ann) Ellis, Marty (Debbie) Ellis, grandchildren Amber Bedillion, Samantha Wood, Eric Wood, Stephanie Whitmarsh, Tearshea Williams, Ricky Morgan, 4 step grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and sisters Barbara Cipolloni and Patricia Tierney. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Jeannie Malone, his daughter Jackie Malone and his sister Kathleen Trautman.
A visitation will be held from 2 pm - 4 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Kays- Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Punta Gorda Chapel. A service will follow the visitation at 4 pm in the Chapel. Please visit the online tribute to James A. "Jim" Malone, III at www.kays-ponger.com to pay your respects.