James "Jim" A. Miramant, 65, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte.
He was born August 26, 1954 in Meriden, Connecticut. Jim attended St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol, Connecticut and Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York. Following his time at Marist, Jim worked for Kratzert, Jones & Associates Land Surveyors in Southington, Connecticut as a land surveyor and crew chief. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1990 from Connecticut and was a land surveyor for Johnson Engineering, Inc. in Port Charlotte. Jim's love of dogs was realized especially with his best friend "Sonny", a yellow Labrador Retriever.
James is survived by his loving family, wife, Tretha L. Miramant of Port Charlotte; mother, Ruth B. Crossland of Bradenton, Florida; father, Allan Miramant of Southington, Connecticut; and a sister, Joanne (Chris) Rollend of Marlborough Connecticut; and step-children, Aurielle Galeone and Jason Galeone; and grandson, Anthony Galeone.
Memorial services by the family will be held at a later date.
