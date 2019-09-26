|
|
James A. Stevens, 87, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away Friday, Sept 20, 2019. He was born in Grand Rapids, MI and has been a resident of Florida for 33 years.
James served in the Michigan National Guard, was Vice President of Motorola, and President of Charlotte County AARP.
He is survived by his wife, Francine married 68 years; Children James (Linda), Francine Schultz, Robert (Bonnie), David; 10 Grandchildren; and 10 Great-Grandchildren.
A private service will be held by family members at a later date. Friends may visit online at www.charlottememorial.com to sign the memory book and extend condolences to the family.
Our heartfelt gratitude to Tidewell Hospice for their compassionate care.